Aspen History: Extreme before the X Games

One b/w negative of Jim Barry of Aspen competing in the third annual Interstellar Gelaendesprung (gelandesprung) event on the 25-meter Willoughby Jump. This image is in the Aspen Illustrated News on February 18, 1965 (page 1).



“Brumder wins Interstellar Gelaendesprung,” announced the Aspen Illustrated News on February 18, 1965. “Willy Brumder was in perfect form Saturday as he orbited for the three longest jumps in the third annual Interstellar Gelaendesprung contest on the 20-meter Willoughby hill. Brumder earned perfect marks for form in the two jumps for form and distance and also won the distance contest with a leap of 101 feet. Ross Griffin was second and Sepp Uhl and Joey Cabell tied for third. In distance-only, Cabell was second, Uhl third. Perfect weather boosted the contest, which had been postponed for a week. There were only two falls, both of them during the distance-only phase. Brumder was almost in a class by himself as he outjumped his nearest competition by seven feet in the first jump, nine feet in the second and by 18 feet in the third. Danny Craig, who won the first two contests, did not defend his title.” This image shows Jim Barry competing in the contest, with a caption reading “Galaende jumper Jim Barry got this rather startling view of Aspen as he sailed off the 25-meter Willoughby jump. Barry was fifth despite seemingly perfect form.”