Aspen History: Cops in Court
“Hippie harassment suit in court again,” stated The Aspen Times on May 8, 1969. “Aspen’s well-publicized 1968 hippie harassment suit against the City of Aspen and its police broke into the news again last week when U.S. District Judge Alfred Arraj denied a motion by the city to have the complaint dismissed. In March Judge Arraj decided to re-activate the case to clear his docket and asked both attorneys to take action or have the case dropped. Shortly after, in early April, another police incident involving a bearded visitor and two Aspen police officers in civilian dress resulted in another complaint to Judge Arraj. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Cornell University graduate, who had long hair and a beard, was stopped for questioning.” The man was eventually taken into custody, detained for 45 minutes, and released with no explanation. This image shows a crowd of people watching a group of men play music in Aspen in the 1970s.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User