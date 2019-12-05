Gear Guide: Columbia ‘Star Wars’ Jackets

Over the years, Columbia Sportswear has unveiled multiple “Star Wars”-themed jacket lines. It licenses the look and adds a unique aesthetic and extra features two jackets from its performance line.

This month, the company has a new limited-edition run available on Dec. 6. The Star Wars Force line offers jackets emblazoned with Imperial details or the logo of the Rebel Alliance. You choose which side to represent.

The anorak-style jackets are a Columbia style dating back to the 1990s. The team worked with Lucasfilm to incorporate features inspired by the Star Wars saga.

The Force-themed jackets include a nod to Aurebesh, the primary language in the Star Wars galaxy. Coded messages in the jackets translate to “may the Force be with you” or “you underestimate the power of the dark side” in the Imperial version.

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com