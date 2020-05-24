Aspen History: Bride School
“Is it true, or are we just dreaming a ‘gig’?” questioned the Aspen Democrat-Times on May 19, 1914. “We understand a ‘bride’s’ school is to be started in Aspen. According to the plans outlined each pupil will receive a six months’ training in the art of being a genuine housewife. After taking a course the brides-to-be will be qualified to cater for the family should the cook walk out, locate a leak in the water pipes, mend a broken door knob or put up a shelf, scrub, wash, iron, market, give first aid to any injured member of the family, darn stockings, lay a table in the most approved fashion — and best of all — aid their husbands by preventing that frightful waste in the American households.” This image shows a young bride in 1912.
