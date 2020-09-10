Aspen History: Back to School
“Aspen Schools get started despite teacher shortage,” noted The Aspen Times on Sept. 9, 1943. “The Aspen Public Schools opened last Monday for ninety happy youngsters, most of whom gladly brought vacation time to a close and welcomed school again. School started with flag raising ceremonies in front of the building with all pupils reciting the pledge to the flag, and the singing of The Star Spangled Banner and America, The Beautiful, with the music being played by: Ray Anderson, Louis Oblock, and Glen Beck. Students then returned to their rooms and filled out enrollment cards, and arranged for textbooks and supplies, after which they were dismissed for the day. Pitkin County High School was less fortunate and were not able to open because of a lack of teachers. A critical teacher shortage exists throughout the country and more especially so in the smaller towns which have not been able to offer salaries sufficient to compete with numerous other positions open to teachers.” This image shows an Aspen teacher (Louise Berg) behind her desk in a classroom, circa 1940.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tying the knot amid pandemic, Aspen couples gets creative and postpone
In Aspen, event planners say that between 70% and 80% of weddings were either postponed or canceled this year. Aspen couples share how they navigate planning a wedding amid a pandemic.