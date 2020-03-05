Aspen History: Origins of the bowl

One color slide of a powder skiing trip on Highlands Bowl in March, 1970. This image shows the skiers side stepping up the trail with Highlands Bowl in the background.

Rick Lindner

“Escorted bowl tours at Highlands,” announced The Aspen Times on March 13, 1969. “Aspen Highlands skiers are now offered free, escorted tours down its back bowl — from near the summit of Highlands Peak to the Maroon Creek valley about 4,000 vertical feet below. John Macintyre and two other ski patrolmen escort the tours at 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the top of the Cloud 9 lift. Parties are met at the end of the plowed road, at the T Lazy 7 Guest Ranch, by Highlands buses. The round trip requires about two hours. Participants should be expert skiers with some powder skiing experience, McPherson said. Skiers enter the bowl from the top of the Loges Peak lift, and depending on their courage, climb for about 15 minutes up the saddle between Loges and Highlands Peak. Skiers end the run about a half mile above the T Lazy 7. The walk out to the bus requires 15 minutes.” The area referred to in the article is Maroon Bowl, west of the Aspen Highlands Ski Area boundary. The image above shows a group of skiers sidestepping up the ridge to the bowl (accompanied by a ski patrolman) with Highland Bowl in the background, 1970.