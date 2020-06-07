Aspen History: No angle parking, 1968
“Angle parking vote defeated in council,” announced The Aspen Times on June 6, 1968. “Two attempts to resume angle parking in downtown Aspen were defeated in the City Council during its regular meeting Monday. After a lengthy discussion of the advantages and disadvantages of angle versus parallel parking, a motion made by Carl Bergman and seconded by Werner Kuster to resume angle parking was defeated when a two-to-two tie vote was settled by a no vote from Mayor Robert Barnard.” This image was published in the paper with this article, and was captioned “No wonder some visitors to Aspen were confused last week about where and when they could park. An Aspen Times cameraman snapped this picture across the street from the bank soon after the new no-angle parking regulations went into effect. It is apparent that someone forgot something.”
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User