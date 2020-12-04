Aspen History: ’60s Ski Fashion
“Ski fashions take spotlight Sun,” stated The Aspen Times on Dec. 2, 1965. “Ski clothing for every occasion will be featured Sunday, Dec. 5, at The Red Onion as the Aspen Ski Club presents its annual fashion preview. John Waldorf, manager of the Ski Club, stressed that the public as well as members can attend the show. The Phil Raphael Trio will provide music for the party until about 8 PM. Admission is $1 per person and door prizes are being donated by Arthur’s Restaurant and Stromberg’s Restaurant. June Dore’s annual strip auction which has been increasing in popularity and decreasing in coverage each year will again be featured. Ralph Jackson may also flaunt his bod. Fashions from 22 local businesses will be displayed on local models. Participating merchants include Aspen Sports, Bullocks of Aspen, Albus, Elli’s, the Driftwood, Shop at the Centre, Sportswear by Lindner, House of Ireland, Montrose’s, Knitski, Scandinavian Design, Stein Eriksen Sport, Aspen Country Store, Mountain Shop, Dora of Aspen, Valley Kilns, the Emporium, Arthur’s, and Liso’s at Home Clothes.” This image shows Herb Powers, Dr. Harold Whitcomb, and Ruth Whyte at the 1964 Ski Club fashion show at The Red Onion.
In the 1960s The Red Onion as the Aspen Ski Club would host an annual ski fashion preview, which in addition to clothing also included live music and a strip auction.