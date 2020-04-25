Asher on Aspen: The Paw-fect Day in Aspen

Clockwise from top left: Theo, Stella, Minnow, Iris, Hank, Ruby, Maggie

Courtesy photos

I had the most vivid dream last night. I woke up panting heavily and I couldn’t go back to sleep. I dreamt that a herd of elk were chasing me down the Rio Grande Trail, and it wasn’t until I reached the Woody Creek Tavern before I finally woke up. Ironic, because normally I’m the one chasing them. All of the other dogs were staring at me along the way and it was so embarrassing. “It’s just a dream. Breathe,” I told myself. I poked my head up to check on my human. Thankfully, she was safe and sound asleep in her bed. I used bacon and bones as happy thoughts to get me back to sleep.

The next day, we took our routine afternoon walk to Smuggler Park and it was especially crowded for some reason. All of mom’s friends were there which meant all of my friends were there too. Let’s raise the woof! I spotted the usual crowd meandering through the park. Minnow, the spunky Australian Shepherd, was getting serious and had her delicate diva-snout in a patch of grass to investigate an unusual smell. Theo, the handsome golden retriever, was too distracted playing fetch that he didn’t even notice. I think he’s sweet on Minnow and was trying to show off a bit, but don’t tell him I said that. One time, he told me that he thought Minnow was so beautiful that she should be on the cover of Vanity Fur. Paw-leese! Just as I was about to wander over to assess Minnow’s discovery, mom decided it was time to move on. Bummer.

Mom was standing an unusually far distance away from her friends and I wondered why everyone was positioned so far apart. Oh well, maybe she just doesn’t feel like sniffing them today. Maggie, the springer spaniel, sat in a poised manner on a blanket with her human. She has been around for a while and knows the town better than most. Maggie is a sassy, independent woman and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t intimidated by her.

Ruby, the corgi, and Iris, the German Shorthaired Pointer, are relative newcomers to the gang. Ruby cracks me up when she plays fetch. I know I shouldn’t make fun of her but it’s just so entertaining to watch her run with those tiny little legs. Poor thing, it’s all she knows. Despite her petite stature, she has the corg-key to my heart. Iris, on the other hand, is the most curious dog I’ve ever met. She likes to venture off and is always found barking up the wrong tree in search of a squirrel. She got really into skinning this season, so I haven’t seen her around all that much.

Maybe my human and her friends are all mad at each other today. That is the only reason I can think of for why they didn’t hug when they saw each other. Mom loves to hug. Oh, well. Time for me to go check my tree-mail and leave my signature as needed. Just as I’m about to leave my scent, Hank, the yellow lab, rushes over to me in a frenzy. He proudly showed off his bone to me but didn’t say much else. Maybe it was the way his fur was hitting the sun or perhaps his charming composure, but all of a sudden, I was speechless, and I couldn’t even form a bark. What a hunk.

I’m still so curious what the humans are up to these days. My mom hasn’t left my side in four weeks. Four weeks is a long time for a dog not to be naughty. Of course, I love all of this quality time together but when she’s constantly around, I can’t indulge in some of my guilty pleasures. It’s really quite ruff. For example: drinking out of the toilet bowl, getting into food she’s left out, jumping on the bed or sometimes, I just really enjoy hiding her shoes. It’s been nice having her around, but I just don’t need her around all of the time, you know?

I have definitely been getting more attention lately though and I do feel extra loved. She rubs my belly and talks to me in full conversations a lot more than she used to. We discuss each other’s days in full detail and lately we’ve been talking about our feelings a lot. It is really great to have a live-in best friend. To be frank, I’m not really sure what I would do without her.

This has really been quite the day. Theo even managed to score the treat bag from his mom’s purse, and he was nice enough to share with me. I bet Minnow will even post something on her Instagram story later — she’s really into that sort of thing. I feel so fur-tunate to have so many friends. When we drove home from the park, mom let me sit in the front seat and she even rolled the windows down so that I could feel the wind in my fur. Maybe tomorrow I’ll have the courage to talk to Hank and maybe tomorrow my mom will get to hug her friends again. Tomorrow is a new day, and anything is paw-sible!