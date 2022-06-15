Alpine Aesthetic: Three new store openings for summer shopping

Inside Re/Done’s Melrose Ave. flagship boutique, which opened in Los Angeles in 2021.

With every change in season, Aspen’s downtown core sees a busy shuffle of openings and closings on the shopping scene. While pop-ups have become the trend, this summer also ushers in a handful of new permanent boutiques.

While there aren’t as many openings ahead compared to recent years, retailers have seen a surge in sales volumes, which continues to draw big name brands from Los Angeles, New York City and beyond, according to Aspen’s authority in the commercial real estate sphere, Setterfield & Bright president and broker Karen Setterfield.

“Everyone knows that the Aspen area’s residential real estate market is hot. But the downtown commercial market is also intense, as local shops and international retailers want a presence in Aspen,” Setterfield explained. “Aspen has very high demand for prime retail and restaurant spaces, with no unleased vacancies available right now. While this lack of inventory has resulted in fewer new tenants, Aspen’s increasingly wonderful mix of shops, galleries and dining options promises to be exciting and fun for all this summer.”

From one-of-a-kind denim and handmade heels to a celebrity-favorite streetwear label, here are two new stores, plus a pop-up, to put on your hit list when you head out for a day of shopping in Aspen this season.

MIA BECAR

Popping up inside Peri.A — the artfully curated designer boutique from Beverly Hills with a second storefront in Aspen — Mia Becar brings its fancy footwear to town from June 1 to Aug. 15. With each pair of shoes handcrafted in Italy by the most experienced artisans, Mia Becar’s collections are inspired by founder and creative director Betzabe Gonzalez’s love of exotic colors, bold silhouettes and international travel.





“Mia Becar embodies my commitment to elevating and supporting women around me,” Gonzalez says. “My goal is to inject the strength and positivity and inspiration I share with my community into every one of my creations. Mia Becar celebrates all that is feminine, powerful, sensual and timeless.”

Through The Mia Becar Foundation, a component fund of the California Community Foundation, a portion of all sales directly benefit women of all ages around the world in three pillars: arts and culture, education and scholarships and health and wellness.

520 E. Durant Ave., miabecar.com

JOHN ELLIOTT

Beloved by all-star athletes like Lebron James, who the brand has previously teamed up with on a Nike collaboration, John Elliott is planting its hot-heeled feet in Aspen for a fourth physical store.

The space expands off of design language that’s been defined in its Los Angeles, Miami and New York City locations, refining the use of modular and utilitarian construction for an elevated presentation of seasonal and core men’s and women’s luxury streetwear collections.

For the eponymous founder and designer, “Aspen checks many boxes for us. It’s a setting, as represented by locals and an international cohort of visitors, that supports new aspirations while inspiring new products that speak to the town.”

Whether it’s custom-knit French Terry, denim sourced from Japan or footwear made in Italy, John Elliott has defied the wardrobe basics by paying more attention to the details that matter in creating functional and comfortable, yet contemporary, everyday uniforms.

535 E. Cooper Ave. johnelliott.com

RE/DONE

A go-to for serious denim connoisseurs and celebrity stylists alike, Re/Done launched in Los Angeles in 2014 with just jeans on one simple, sustainable idea: upcycling old Levi’s into modern fits. Since then, the brand has exploded from its online-only beginnings with flagships in Malibu, West Holly-wood, Miami and East Hampton, while diverting over 145,000 garments from landfills into coveted, wearable collectibles along the way.

Opening in late June, Re/Done brings its love of West Coast modernism to the mountains, inspired by the Schaffer House by John Lautner . Inside, rare and original furniture pieces from the 1950s include Charles Eames, Alexander Girard, Robin Day and George Nakashima. They’re set against wood paneled and brick walls adorned with Ed Ruscha prints, which completes the California-cool vibe.

“On our never-ending search for the most iconic heritage references, we fell in love with Aspen for its deeply rooted American history,” says Sean Barron, Re/Done co-founder. “It’s a destination en-trenched in cowboy culture and mining — two pursuits synonymous with denim — making it the natural location choice to open our fifth Re/Done retail store.”

The Aspen location will house a special edit of Re/Done’s best-selling assortments, including limited edition reconstructed Levi’s, a trove of vintage treasures, updated Hanes tees and handcrafted footwear.

432 E. Hyman Ave., shopredone.com

