Gear Guide: A greener Igloo cooler

The Playmate cooler from Igloo debuted in 1971. Its pivoting lid and grab-ready handle have kept it popular through generations as a time-tested design. Millions are in circulation today, and from campers to picnickers, the foam-insulated plastic case has earned trust to keep drinks and food cold.

Next year, the Playmate line gets an eco-upgrade. As a company, Igloo is working to minimize its dependence on petroleum-based materials. The new Playmate functions and feels like a regular cooler. But the brand made the model, which will come to market in 2021, out of a sustainable “bio-plastic” originating from an unusual source.

Igloo calls it the world’s first bioplastic cooler, stating “innovation with bioplastics may signal less dependence on petroleum-based resins for the entire cooler industry.”

Beyond the partnerships and new products, Igloo’s made-in-the-USA standard has significant eco-advantage. Unlike cooler companies who manufacture overseas and ship via ocean freight to America, Igloo has “a low environmental impact of transportation to retailers and end consumers.”

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at http://www.gearjunkie.com.