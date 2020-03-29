5 Inspiring Adventure Films to Watch Now

From desert survival to superhuman climbing, these true-life adventure films and docs will inspire you to persevere, stay positive, and never give up. Grab the popcorn and get ready for an action-packed, inspiration-filled movie night. They are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

‘180 South‘

Inspired by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard’s 1968 trip to South America, a young adventurer goes on a quest to follow the route. Signing on with a small boat headed to Chile, he experiences delays, setbacks and the adventure of a lifetime.

‘Maidentrip‘

Follow along as 14-year-old Laura Dekker sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world. Following a yearlong fight with Dutch authorities, she takes to the sea in search of adventure and the opportunity to make history.

‘127 Hours‘

This movie tells the incredible true story of Aspen outdoorsman Aron Ralston (played by James Franco). Trapped alone in a desolate slot canyon, Ralston goes to extreme measures to escape alive.

‘Free Solo‘

There’s good reason this documentary won an Oscar. Not only is the cinematography stunning, but the story is downright gripping. Follow along as renowned climber Alex Honnold defies gravity and makes history with a free-solo climb of Yosemite’s famous El Capitan.

‘Touching the Void‘

This 2003 drama will have you on edge of your seat. It follows two men on what turns out to be a disastrous climb in Peru. Between a broken leg and a raging storm, survival seems impossible. But with no way out but down, they continue on in a harrowing tale of perseverance and human potential.

