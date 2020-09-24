Youth Film Fest showcases high schoolers’ COVID-19 stories

YouthZone will host its annual Youth Film Festival online on Friday, Sept. 25.

The program, beginning at 7 p.m. at youthzone.com, will present films by young people tackling the emotional impact of living in a quickly changing world and the hopes and possibilities they envision moving forward.

Films were submitted from teens in the Roaring Fork, Colorado and Eagle river valleys.

Movies in the program include Roaring Fork High School student Jessica Kollar’s short day-in-the-life pandemic chronicle, all shot on July 29. Katelin Johnson Labrum’s “Creating a Connection with Colorado Within Yourself” aims to find peace and quiet amid the anxiety of coronavirus. Vail student Katie Mitchell documents classmates from the high school class of 2020 and how they were impacted by COVID-19.

The program is part of the Glenwood Springs-based nonprofit’s three-day Ascent fundraiser, which also includes a silent auction. YouthZone’s goal is to raise $150,000 through the event.

YouthZone provides counseling, juvenile diversion, substance intervention and education among its services. During the initial springtime stay-home period, YouthZone had 89 new intakes.

“YouthZone has always engaged youth as contributing members of our communities,” said YouthZOne executive director Lori Mueller. “It is important to recognize that our kids have something to give back to our communities.”

Tickets are $35. More info at youthzone.com.