Wheeler Opera House announces holiday events

Yonder Mountain String Band will headline the Wheeler Opera House on New Year's Eve.

Aspen Times file

Colorado’s own Yonder Mountain String Band will play a New Year’s Eve show at the Wheeler Opera House, the historic theater announced Tuesday.

Tickets, on sale Sunday, are $130 for general admission and $175 for reserved seats.

The Yonder Mountain announcement came in conjunction with 10 additional events for December.

Newly announced shows include “Saturday Night Live” castmembers Alex Moffat and Mikey Day (Dec. 27) and the returns of magician Adam Trent (Dec. 28), Acrobats of Cirque-Tacular (Dec. 26) and ABBA Mania (Dec. 25).

Holiday-themed events include the kid-friendly interactive theatrical production “Twas the Night Before Christmas” (Dec. 22), Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy’s “A Celtic Family Christmas” (Dec. 19), “A Very Electric Christmas” (Dec. 8) and a free screening of “The Polar Express” (Dec. 20).

The band Lucky Chops will close the Wheeler’s “On the Rise” series Dec. 7 and the Wheeler will present the film “Heavy Water” on Dec. 15.

“December is a magical month here in Aspen, and we love bringing our most diverse program lineup to the community and vistors over these 31 days,” Wheeler executive director Gena Buhler said in the announcement. “This year’s series features incredible live music, magic, film, comedy, family-friendly theater, and more. There’s truly something for everyone.”

The theater is expected to announce dates for the Aspen Choral Society’s annual “Messiah” concert, a Warren Miller ski movie and more in coming days.

Tickets are available now for Wheeler Wins members at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com. They go on sale for the general public on Oct. 6.