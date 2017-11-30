Writ Large storytelling season closes Friday at the Wheeler Opera House

The local storytelling series Writ Large will close its 2017 season on Friday evening at the Wheeler Opera House's Lobby Bar.

The spoken word series moved to the Wheeler over the summer from the bar and restaurant, Justice Snow's, where it was launched in 2015.

Hosted by Alya Howe, the season closer will include six storytellers, including Aspen Sojourner editor Cindy Hirschfield and retired local forest ranger Bill Kight.

"We have storytellers driving in from Denver and Telluride along with local tale tellers bringing Writ Large's 2017 season to close with a wallop," Howe said in an announcement. "There will not be a dry eye in the house as we hear a story of remembrance, Kate Howe takes us blindly into unchartered adventures, inspiring us with courage to leap for life and follow our instincts, a surpise encounter with jail time, to a powerful moment with a Shaman, vignettes from life that shine a light on life's meaning culminating in a heroine's tale of personal victory."

Writ Large, a storytelling series inspired by the popular radio program "The Moth," was launched in January 2015 in partnership with the Isaacson School for New Media at Colorado Mountain College. Howe has described it as an antidote to the often clipped, impersonal human interactions of the texting and social media age.

The event is free. It is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.