Aspen Santa Fe Ballet summer lineup includes world premiere by Bryan Arias
April 19, 2018
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will host two premieres, two popular guest companies and an encore of Jorma Elo and Joyce Yang's "Half/Cut/Split" this summer.
The season opens July 7 with the world premiere of a new ballet by choreographer Bryan Arias, a company premiere of Alexander Ekman's "Tuplet" and Jiri Kylian's "Sleepless."
Arias, a 2017 recipient of the Prince Grace Choreography Fellowship Award, is emerging as an in-demand choreographic voice. The Aspen performance is among the first in the U.S. from the Puerto Rico-born Arias.
Two Aspen audience favorite guest companies will also return this summer. On July 20 and 21, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will perform a program including Ohad Naharin's "Minus 16" and Crystal Pite's "Solo Echo." On July 28, the acclaimed modern dance group Pilobolus will headline in the evening and give a "Dance for Kids!" performance in the afternoon.
On Aug. 10 and 11, in collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival and School, the company will present an encore of the Yang-Elo collaboration that premiered in Aspen this winter. The program will also include Kylian's "Return to a Strange Land" and Nicolo Fonte's "Where We Left Off" — all with live piano accompaniment by Yang.
All performances will take place at the Aspen District Theatre. Tickets go on sale May 16 at http://www.aspensantafeballet.com and at the Wheeler Opera House box office. Ticket prices range from $36 to $94.
