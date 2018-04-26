Wheeler Opera House announces Sunset Sessions summer lineup of comedy, concerts and spoken word events

The Wheeler Opera House will host 10 free evening events in the Wheeler Bar Lobby Stage this summer, the theater announced Thursday.

The performances – a mix of music, spoken word and comedy – are part of the Wheeler's second annual Sunset Sessions summer series.

All of the shows are free and open to the public. The bar will open at 7 p.m. with performances starting at 8 p.m.

"We had such success with the Sunset Sessions series last year, we are excited to be making it bigger and better this summer," Wheeler executive director Gena Buhler said in the announcement. "The series is a fun way to welcome the community into the Wheeler with diverse group of programming. And best of all, we're keeping it free thanks to the support from the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT)."

The full lineup of events:

Writ Large: Stories of the Wheeler

Thursday, June 21

Produced in partnership with Alya Howe, Writ Large will feature stories about the Wheeler or an experience in the Opera House.

Ben Sollee

Friday, July 6

Kentucky-born cellist and composer Sollee has scored the documentary film "Maidentrip," performed at Carnegie Hall as part of a tribute to Paul Simon and with songwriter William Fitzsimmons.

Sara Schafer

Friday, July 20

An Emmy-winning stand-up comedian, writer, and producer, Schafer was co-host of MTV's late night show "Nikki & Sara Live" and has appeared on "@Midnight," "John Oliver's New York Stand Up Show," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and "Inside Amy Schumer."

The Poetry Market

Sunday, July 22

Curated by Alya Howe, The Poetry Market is a live poetry event featuring poets performing their work to a live audience.

Nina Gabianelli

Thursday, July 26 & Sunday, July 29

Gabianelli brings back her one-woman cabaret act "Here I Am" for two performances at the Wheeler.

Alex Guthrie

Friday, July 27

Guthrie is a singer-songwriter based in Atlanta, most recently, he has been noted as "the guy from the Jennifer Hudson commercial" for American Family Insurance.

Consensual Improv

Thursday, August 2

Audiences have packed the house for every performance by Consensual Improv!, Thunder River Theatre Company's new adult comedy improvisation troupe, since its debut performance in November 2016.

Locals Open Mic

Friday, August 3

Hosted by local comedian and winner of the 2018 Aspen Laugh Fest Open Mic Night,

Rebecca Robinson, Open Mic Night will give locals comedians a chance to test new material and to develop their acts.

Colorado Music Showcase

Sunday, August 5

Colorado-based musicians to be announced.

Noah Gardenswartz

Friday, August 10

Gardenswartz is a comedian based out of New York who featured at the 2014 Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival as a New Face and on TBS' "Today's Riff," Comcast's "Trial By Laughter," Bounce TV's "Uptown Comic" and NBC's "Last Comic Standing."