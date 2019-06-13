Wheeler Opera House announces lineup for Aspen Mountain Film Festival

'Akio Sakurai is Mr. Jimmy'

Courtesy photo

The Wheeler Opera House will host five days of documentary films for its second annual Aspen Mountain Film Festival, running Aug. 21 to 25 in the historic theater.

Full festival passes and “Pick 3” passes will go on sale July 1. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

The festival aims to celebrate diverse mountain cultures, highlighting Aspen’s philosophy of body, mind and spirit through documentary film, music, art, food and stage presentations with shared experiences of travel, adventure, environment, sustainability, community and storytelling.

The Wheeler founded the festival last year, after the 10-year run of Mountainfilm in Aspen, a partnership with Telluride Mountainfilm.

Special guests and the festival’s Limelight Lunch Series will be announced at a later date. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com.

The full lineup:

An Evening of Adventure

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

A curated presentation of short adventure films.

‘Mr. Jimmy’

Thursday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Akio Sakurai spent 30 years re-creating vintage Led Zeppelin concerts note for note in small Tokyo clubs. Moving to Los Angeles to pursue his tribute dream, cultures clash and Akio’s idyllic vision meets reality.

‘Ernie & Joe’

Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

An intimate portrait of two Texas police officers who are helping change the way police respond to mental health calls.

‘Qualified’

Saturday, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m.

A portrait of race car driver Janet Guthrie, who, in May 1977, earned a place among the prestigious field of 33 at the Indianapolis 500. Yet just when her career should have rocketed forward, it suddenly, inexplicably stalled.

‘Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy’

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m.

Explorer and filmmaker Mike deGruy filmed the oceans from the shallows to the very deep sea. After he dies in an accident, his wife and filmmaking partner returns to the edit room to make a film that celebrates his career and highlights his conservation mission.

‘Like Harvey Like Son’

Sunday, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m.

Ultrarunner Harvey Lewis sets out to conquer the Appalachian Trail in record-breaking fashion. Together, he and his 78-year-old father navigate remote wilderness and unpredictable weather on their 2,190-mile journey to the top of Mount Katahdin.