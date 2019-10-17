Wheeler Opera House adds Women’s Adventure Film Tour to November lineup

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour will return to the Wheeler Opera House in November, the theater announced last week.

The Nov. 16 program will include five short films, following women on adventures skiing, cliff diving, paragliding and hiking. Titles include “Rainbow Dive,” “Skye’s the Limit,” “Couples,” “You Never Know” and “Par for the Course,” with more to be announced in coming weeks.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again: Aspen loves adventure film,” Wheeler executive director Gena Buhler said in the announcement, noting the sold-out “Evening of Adventure Film” program at the Aspen Mountain Film Festival in August. “This particular program is looking at some of the amazing women in adventure, but of course it will be an incredibly inspiring evening for all audience members.”

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House box office (970-920-5770 and aspenshowtix.com).

The Wheeler also announced that South African filmmaker Michael Oblowitz will be onhand for a Dec. 15 screening of “Heavy Water,” a feature-length profile of big wave surfer Nathan Fletcher. Oblowitz previously directed the acclaimed surfing documentary “Sea of Darkness.”

The theater will announce its full winter event lineup Nov. 21.