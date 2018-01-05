Wheeler Opera House adds comics to Aspen Laugh Fest lineup

Several comedians and three free Aprés Comedy Hour events have been added to the Aspen Laugh Festival lineup, the Wheeler Opera House announced Thursday.

The free 4 p.m. shows will run Feb. 22 to 24 and will feature former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jon Rudnitsky, "Chelsea Lately" veteran Sarah Tiana, New York comic Alex Edelman, Comedy Store regular Benji Afialo and Chicago's Megan Gailey.

"Adding in a space where up-and-coming comics can come be a part of the Aspen Laugh Festival was key to me as we curated this year's lineup," Wheeler executive director Gena Buhler said in the announcement.

The free shows will precede previously announced main stage primetime sets by Paula Poundstone on Feb. 22, Colin Jost and Jeff Ross on Feb. 23 and Mike Birbiglia and Tiffany Haddish on Feb. 24.

The Wheeler also announced that the festival's opening free Colorado Comedy Night event Feb. 20, will feature Edelman, Colorado-based comics Mitch Fatel and John "Hippieman" Novosad, along with a selection of Aspen's local favorites.