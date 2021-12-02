Warhol & More: Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Dec. 2-8

VISUAL ART

Self-Portrait



The art world’s eyes are on Aspen us week as the Aspen Art Museum opens its long-awaited museum-wide survey “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes.”

The show opens Friday, Dec. 3. Free and open to the public, as always.

It is, no doubt, the biggest cultural event here this season. The show includes a career-spanning 100-plus works by the iconic Pop artist, filling every gallery in the museum as well as corridors and nontraditional exhibition spaces. It includes the groundbreaking exhibition “After and Before,” which aims to link Warhol’s personal biography to his work, and elements like “The Exploding Plastic Inevitable,” which aims to recreate the performances staged by Warhol at The Factory in New York City featuring the Velvet Underground and others. The show also features “Wanting,” which explores Warhol’s queer identity and a collection of 10 Warhol “Clouds” silkscreens.

The show runs through March 27. aspenartmuseum.org

If you can’t get enough Warhol, head to Carbondale where the Powers Art Center is hosting “Warhol in Colorado,” a selection of works from John And Kimiko Powers’ extensive Warhol collection. Powersartcenter.org





FUNDRAISER

Racers head up the hill after starting the 2008 Summit for Life uphill race on Aspen Mountain. The charity race helps benefit the Chris Klug Foundation, which promotes organ and tissue donation through action sports.

Aspen Times file photo

A beloved early ski season tradition. A good party. A fundraiser for a great cause. A sufferfest. It’s everything Aspen loves wrapped up in one: Summit For Life (Dec. 4) challenges participants to race from the base of Aspen Mountain to the Sundeck, climbing 3,267 vertical feet over the course of 2.5 miles in a festive nighttime race. Up top afterward, there are prizes and dinner provided by The Little Nell and a livestreamed awards ceremony with Aspen’s Chris Klug, liver transplant recipient, Olympic medalist and Summit for Life founder. summitforlife.org

OUTDOORS





Award-winning photographs from the 2021 Red Bull Illume Image Quest will be showcased on Fanny Hill at Snowmass as part of the world’s greatest action sports imagery contest. Meet the photographers and hear the category and first-place winners announced at the exhibition opening on Dec. 4, or plan a visit to see the winning photographs illuminated every evening from sunset to 9 p.m. Through Jan. 2. aspensnowmass.com

BOOKS





Winter Words hosts and toasts its first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic on Dec. 7. The evening talk and reading at Paepcke Pauditorium will feature Paula McLain, author of the bestseller “The Paris Wife” and the new book “When the Stars Go Dark,” in conversation with Aspen Words executive director Adrienne Brodeur. The event will also be live-streamed, as will the whole series this season. aspenwords.org

PARTY





Come party with The Aspen Times and toast the Best Of 2021. Our annual community celebration is back in person, celebrating the winners of our Best Of: Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt reader survey and the publication of our Best of 2021 magazine. It runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and includes drinks, appetizers and a DJ set. Limited $10 tickets available to the public at aspentimes.com .