‘Walls,’ from the Women’s Voices Project, debuts Sunday at the Wheeler Opera House

Multidisciplinary artist Alya Howe will debut her production of “Walls” on Sunday night at the Wheeler Opera House.

The valley-based dancer and performance artist’s show will include dance, music, poetry, film and theatrical elements with a cast and creative team of women including musician Natalie Spears and performance artist Cassidy Willey.

“I have been exploring what makes us put up walls — what are the forces necessary in our daily lives to bring them down?” Howe wrote in an artist statement.

The show has been produced by the local nonprofit VOICES, which also produced the first Women’s Voices Project production in May. The initiative resulted from local creative leaders pushing against the dearth of women playwrights being produced today — only 22% of American theater productions over the past three years have been written by women.

The May production sold out three nights at Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale.

“The connections and layers have been deeply moving and inspiring,” Howe said before that show. “The support has been uncanny for exploring our voices, and really bringing it forth. And, yet, there is such a wide perspective of female voices here.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children, available at the Wheeler Opera House box office and aspenshowtix.com. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at amplifyingvoices.org.