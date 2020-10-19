Virtual reality for the arts? Demos coming to Aspen area nonprofits
Three Roaring Fork Valley arts nonprofits are teaming up to present a foray into the ever-expanding world of virtual reality in direct correlation with art-making.
The Launchpad in Carbondale, Art Base in Basalt and Red Brick Center in Aspen will host demonstrations and deep-dives from Tuesday through Friday on the latest technology and applications.
Learn the basics of creating art in virtual reality in two-hour presentations at three locations. Each program will focus on Tilt Brush (by Google) and Medium (by Oculus) and how these can be used to bring your virtual creations into actual reality with 3D printing.
Participation for each session is limited and registration must be completed by contacting the arts organization of choice.
The schedule is:
Tuesday: Free Demo at The Art Base, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Deep Dive at The Art Base, 10 a.m.; Free Demo at Carbondale Arts, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Free Demo at The Red Brick Center, 3 p.m.
Friday: Deep Dive at Carbondale Arts, noon
