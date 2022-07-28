‘Uncommon Ritual’: Multi-genre virtuosos revisit their popular 1997 collaboration

Béla Fleck during his 'My Bluegrass Heart' rehearsal in Nashville in 2021.

Alan Messer

Acclaimed musicians Béla Fleck on banjo, Mike Marshall on mandolin and Edgar Meyer on bass will perform music from their 1997 album, “Uncommon Ritual,” at the Benedict Music Tent on July 30 at 7:30 p.m. The trio will also perform a few other complementary pieces from their repertoire at the concert hosted by Aspen Music Festival and School, where Meyer serves on summer music faculty.

The album is a genre-bending mix of jazz, bluegrass and classical influences “with plenty of other things creeping about the edges,” Meyer said.

“It’s just so much fun and such a mixture of very soulful, very beautiful, very lively (music),” said AMFS CEO Alan Fletcher. “It’s a complete range of emotions. It’s full of very brilliant playing. They’re all three virtuosos on their instruments. It’s just a pleasure throughout.”

Though Fleck and Meyer worked together for many years before the release of the album, as did Fleck and Marshall, the combined performance with Marshall was new for the album.

Mike Marshall

Claudia Kempf

“This music is really a point in time when the three of us were getting to know each other and figuring out how we could musically connect,” Meyer said.





The trio is revisiting the album with new experiences they’ve accumulated over the past quarter century.

“It is exciting for us to look at this music 25 years later, knowing what we know now,” Meyer said. “Of course what we know now is sometimes questionable, given that we sometimes remember our past time together in three substantially different versions.”

The trio has a combined 20 Grammy Awards and 46 Grammy nominations, most of which have been collected in the years since the release of “Uncommon Ritual.”

Before the album’s initial release, it was performed as a project in Aspen, among other places, as a sort of “try-out,” according to Fletcher.

The concert marks the return of the three performers to Aspen, where Meyer’s connections run deep. In addition to his longtime role on AMFS summer faculty, Meyer was a student in Aspen many years ago.

“He was … arguably one of the strongest bass students we ever had,” Fletcher said.

Edgar Meyer

Courtesy photo

Meyer’s wife, whom he met in Aspen in 1982, is also on AMFS faculty. Their son has spent many summers here, as well.

“Aspen is a very important place in my life,” Meyer said. “I have brought dozens of different musical projects to Aspen over four decades, including several with Mike (Marshall) and several with Béla (Fleck).”

Every year, AMFS asks Meyer what project he would like to pursue. In the past, he has performed a range of music from classical concertos to jazz with Christian McBride, to Appalachian music with Yo-Yo Ma.

“You just never know what he’ll come up with,” Fletcher said. “For this year, he said, ‘You know what, my friends and I would like to revisit that project from 25 years ago.’”

Edgar Meyer

Courtesy photo

Though the music will not sound identical to the recorded version, it will all be recognizable, Meyer said.

“This recording is one that we are proud of and wanted to revisit after first performing it more than 20 years ago at the tent,” he said.

Fletcher said he expects the turnout for the performance, taking place in AMFS’ smaller hall, to be significant.

“Everything Edgar (Meyer) does is extremely popular here,” Fletcher said.

Anna Meyer is an editorial intern at The Aspen Times for part of the summer. She will be a sophomore at Vassar College this fall.