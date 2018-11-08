Premier valley jazz students will perform with Jazz Arts Messengers

Valley jazz students are collaborating with the vaunted Jazz Arts Messengers for a free concert today at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.

The Roaring Fork High School Jazz Band and additional valley students will join the Jazz Arts Messengers, the premier ensemble from the Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts for the performance, presented by Jazz Aspen Snowmass. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Students from the valley will be under the direction of JAS In-Schools music instructor Mark Johnson, and the Jazz Arts Messengers under the direction of CCJA artistic director Paul Romaine. The student ensembles will perform both separately and collaboratively as they present music that ranges from mainstream jazz to contemporary jazz-related jam music, along with originals written by students.

The CCJA is a nonprofit organization based in Denver dedicated to providing unique musical experiences for youth and the community. CCJA offers students the ability to explore their creativity and voices, both individually and collectively under the mentorship of professional jazz musicians. CCJA students play in a variety of small and large ensembles, participate in workshops that include musical as well as business topics, attend camps, collaborate with other organizations and play for tens of thousands of people each year.

