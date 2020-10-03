Thunder River Theatre Company to begin 2020-21 season with virtual production of ‘Annapurna’

Director Corey Simpson leading a recent rehearsal of "Annapurna" at Thunder River Theatre Company.

Courtesy photo

Thunder River Theatre Co. will open its 2020-21 season with an online-only production of the Sharr White play “Annapurna.”

The production will be filmed at Thunder River’s theater in downtown Carbondale. It will star local actors Kristin and Jeff Carlson and will be directed by Thunder River’s executive artistic director Corey Simpson. The show will be viewable online only Oct. 16, 17, 18, 23, and 24.

White’s two-hander is about a washed-up poet in his final days, receiving a visit from his former wife. Sharr White has seen several of his plays workshopped and produced by Roaring Fork Valley theaters. In September he wrote a new monologue for the Aspen Fringe Festival’s “FallFest 2020.”

The Carbondale-based Thunder River has not yet announced its plans for the rest of the season. It will not sell season subscriptions for 2020-21. Whether productions go outdoors, indoors or online will be decided “on a case-by-case basis,” reads an announcement from the company.

While Thunder River has been a community leader in providing live and locally produced content online since the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown here in the spring, the nonprofit is suffering like all performing arts entities.

“We took a significant hit to our revenues and cash reserves because of COVID,” Simpson said in the announcement, “but we feel so fortunate to own our building outright and have enough resources to offer at least a paired down season until we can get solidly back on our feet again.”

He pledged to continue serving the theater’s mission through the adverse circumstances of the pandemic.

“We will continue doing everything possible to offer experiences — both online and live — that uplift, entertain, enlighten, and reopen our hearts,” Simpson said. “The way that theatre connects and transports us is more important now than ever.”

Tickets ($10 to $20) for “Annapurna” are available at http://www.thunderrivertheatre.com and the Theatre Box Office at (970) 963-8200.