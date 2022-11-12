This week in Aspen history

Two people walking down a sidewalk in Aspen in a very heavy snowstorm circa 1965.

Courtesy Aspen Historical Society

“Snow maker hired,” declared the Aspen Times on Nov. 13, 1964. “Snow-maker F. Neal Bosco almost didn’t get to deliver his sales pitch for weather modification to directors of the Aspen Association Tuesday afternoon. Told that a promising storm front was due that evening, the directors hurriedly okayed a $250 contract for the remainder of the week and ushered Bosco into a waiting auto to start his work. Bosco had his own reasons for fast action. He was promised a $1500 a month contract for November, December and January if his efforts produced more snow than could normally be expected this week. Wednesday, it appeared that he had succeeded, at least partially. Although the U.S. Weather Bureau office in Denver had predicted regional snows in the mountains, Aspen was visited by at least a six-inch fall in the valley and there was more on the ski hills. Wednesday afternoon, Bosco drove a mile east of town to plant another of the flares containing silver iodide and other chemicals which is his patented cloud-seeding generator. Bosco, president of Weather Engineering, Inc. of Denver, completed his snow-making jaunt Tuesday evening. A flare was placed at the top of the Aspen Highlands ski hill and others were strung in the Redstone area, near Rifle and on up to the Craig, Colo. and Baggs, Wyo region. He explained that he was trying to induce the formation of a low pressure area here and to use the Jetstream to bring in an expected heavy storm later in the week.”