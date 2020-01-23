Theatre Aspen to produce ‘Chicago’ and ‘Rock of Ages’

Theatre Aspen’s 2020 Summer Season will include the classic musical “Chicago” and the Tony-nominated “Rock of Ages,” the company announced this week.

“Chicago” will be directed and choreographed by Theatre Aspen mainstay Mark Martino, while “Rock of Ages” will be directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster and choreographed by Abbey O’Brien.

A third main stage show, a play, will be announced soon, according to a press release. Theatre Aspen also is currently accepting submissions for the second annual Solo Flights festival, which will take place at the Hurst Theatre from Sept. 16-20.

Theatre Aspen also announced that its “Rockstar”-themed 2020 gala on Feb. 22 at the Hotel Jerome will feature a performance by Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell. Dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times, the singer and actor has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his star turn in “Kiss Me, Kate” and gave Tony-nominated performances in “Man of La Mancha,” August Wilson’s “King Hedley II” and “Ragtime.” His recent television roles include “Madam Secretary,” “Mr. Robot” and “Billions.”

Tickets begin at $600. More info at theatreaspen.org.