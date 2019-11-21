Theatre Aspen to host Holiday Cabaret Series

Theatre Aspen 2019 Holiday Cabaret Series Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. The Caribou Club Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Casa Tua Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Pinon’s Thursday, Dece. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Viceroy Snowmass Reservations can be made directly with each venue, a full list can be found at: TheatreAspen.org

The popular Theatre Aspen Cabaret Series will return this winter with a family-friendly holiday edition, of four public performances running Dec. 15 to 19.

Following an expanded summer cabaret lineup, the series will feature specially created evenings of ensemble and solo numbers around the piano and will play at varying locations in downtown Aspen and Snowmass. The venues and performances change every night, but each evening will include a pre-show dinner.

“What better place to spend the holidays than Aspen?” said producing director Jed Bernstein. “The entire Theatre Aspen family is ecstatic to be presenting these cabarets during the magical wintertime season for the first time. We hope to create a new holiday tradition for all those who attend.”

The cabaret company, including Aspen locals and artists from across the country, will include Nikki Boxer, an Aspen native for many years most recently seen in Theatre Aspen’s “Cabaret” and “Les Misérables;” Jonathan Gomolka, direct from his appearance in this summer’s production of “Guys & Dolls”; Sheryl McCallum, a Denver native making her Theatre Aspen debut; and Sally Swallow, a new full-time Aspen resident.

The series will be directed by Abbey O’Brien, whose Broadway credits include “Waitress” and “Jagged Little Pill” with music directed by Bob Finnie, a Roaring Fork Valley stalwart, with stage management by Taylor Marun, who returns after her first summer with Theatre Aspen.