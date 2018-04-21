Theatre Aspen moving summer education programs to Woody Creek

The Theatre Aspen School will move its education programs to the Aspen Community School this summer, the nonprofit theater company announced Friday.

The Community School's Woody Creek campus will serve as the educational headquarters for Theatre Aspen from June through August, providing classroom, rehearsal and outdoor recreation space for all of Theatre Aspen's summer programs for students from kindergarten through high school.

Theatre Aspen's extensive theater arts summer programs had previously run out of a variety of locations, including the Red Brick Center for the Arts, Aspen Elementary School and Colorado Mountain College.

"Centering all of our education activities in one location for the summer will provide great opportunities for students and teachers alike," Theatre Aspen producing director Jed Bernstein said in an announcement. "This is a great example of nonprofit organizations in Aspen coming together in a productive way that will help each institution. Working with the Community School team is such a privilege."

Theatre Aspen will offer optional bus service from Aspen or the Brush Creek/Highway 82 Intercept Lot to the campus.

Of the partnership, Theatre Aspen's director of education and outreach Graham Northrup added: "Having our headquarters at the school lets us offer more classes that will be more attractive to parents, teachers and students. The school's picturesque setting and expansive outdoor area is helping us embrace Aspen's 'mind, body, spirit' ethos in our education programs."

Recommended Stories For You

Theatre Aspen's education programs explore acting, dancing and technical theater through multi-day classes and productions.

"We are thrilled to share our campus with Theatre Aspen and to support bringing high quality theater education programming to youth in the Roaring Fork Valley," said Michael Hayes, executive director of Compass for Lifelong Discovery and the Aspen Community School.

Theatre Aspen also recently announced a 27-member summer company for its three upcoming summer shows: "Ragtime," "Godspell" and "Our Town." It marks the largest cast in Theatre Aspen's 25 year history and includes Shaunice Alexander, Michael Andreaus, Jim Ballard, Bill Bateman, Iris Beaumier, Markcus Blair, Blake Bojewski, Samantha Bruce, Kimberly Doreen Burns, Ryan Farnsworth, Savannah Marie Fisher, Steven Hauck, William Harris, Marcus Jordan, Elise Kinnon, Danny Kornfeld, Danny Rothman, Eric Schell, Anne Tolpegin and Ali Whitwell. The company portrays multiple roles in the three summer productions.

Local students Keller Goldstein, Garrett Green, Jared Hurst, Cole Kokish, Sarah Kokish, Haver Muss-Nichols and Ronan Wood join the company portraying children in "Ragtime" and "Our Town."

The summer season will open June 26 with "Ragtime" at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park.