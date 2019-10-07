Theatre Aspen announces Solo Flights festival will return in 2020

Beau Bridges during rehearsals for "Coach" during Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights festival in September.

Courtesy photo/Leigh Moose

Theatre Aspen’s one-person show festival, Solo Flights, will return in September 2020.

The company announced the second edition of the festival will run Sept. 16 to 19 in the Hurst Theatre. Submissions are now being accepted.

“We could not be prouder of our just-wrapped inaugural Solo Flights festival,” Theatre Aspen producing director Jed Bernstein said in the announcement. “Audiences enthusiastically joined us to explore four new projects in their earliest phases of development. We look forward to what our second flight brings next fall. Solo Flights, we’re excited to say, has officially taken off.”

The inaugural Solo Flights festival was held Sept. 18 to 21 at the Hurst. It featured four presentations, including three-time Emmy Award, two-time Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award winner Beau Bridges in John Wilder’s “Coach: An Evening with John Wooden,” directed by Joe Calarco. Kate Baldwin starred in Jenny Giering and Sean Barry’s one-woman musical “What We Leave Behind”; television star Joy Nash led Courtney Baron’s “When It’s You”; and Daniel Gerroll starred in Jeffrey Hatcher’s “Dr. Glas.”

Submission are due by Feb. 1. For more information, visit TheatreAspen.org/SoloFlights.