Theatre Aspen adds more in-person performances
Theatre Aspen has added performances to its “One For All” season, following Monday’s opening performance by with Aspen-based Broadway star Beth Malone.
Malone will reprise her show at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Hurst Theatre.
Two additional performances of “Meet Me In St. Louis: A Live Radio Play,” which recreates the classic movie musical in radio play fashion, have also been added to the slate of programming at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Those come in addition to the previously announced Aug. 13-15 run of “Meet Me in St. Louis,” the Celebrity Concert Series and the Summer Cabaret Series.
Tickets for all 2020 events are now on sale and can be purchased at TheatreAspen.org or by calling the box office at 970-300-4474.
