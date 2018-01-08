Theatre Aspen adds ‘Godspell’ to summer lineup

The musical "Godspell" will join "Ragtime" and "Our Town" in Theatre Aspen's three-production 2018 summer season, the company announced Monday.

"Godspell" will be helmed by director and choreographer Sara Brians, in her Theatre Aspen debut, with longtime Theatre Aspen actor Elise Kinnon assisting.

"Godspell" was written in 1971 with lyrics and music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs like "Day by Day" (which hit No. 13 on the Billboard pop singles chart in the summer of 1972) and David Greene's 1973 film adaptation established "Godspell" as a pillar of the flower power era.

Inspired by parables taken from the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, "Godspell" offers a fun, modern take on classic stories. A small cast portrays multiple roles and leads a celebration of peace, love and happiness. Vaudeville mixed with pop, folk and gospel music brings the stories to life for audiences of all ages.

"With its classic score, 'Godspell' was one of the hallmarks of a wave of pop-rock musicals sweeping Broadway and Off-Broadway in that era," Theatre Aspen producing director Jed Bernstein said. "It's the perfect way to celebrate the warmth, fun and vibrancy of our Aspen community."

All Theatre Aspen productions take place in the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park. Passes and tickets to "Ragtime," "Our Town," and "Godspell" will be available for purchase in April 2018.