The Temporary hosts ‘Immigrant Voices’ live storytelling program

The nonprofit English in Action is teaming up with the local storytelling series Writ Large to host a live event sharing the journeys of seven immigrants at The Temporary at Willits on Thursday.

The speakers include valley residents from Mexico, El Salvador, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Hungary. Performing without scripts, all seven local immigrants will share the stories of how they came to the Roaring Fork Valley, their unique immigration experience, the challenges and successes, the roadblocks and solutions.

The speakers — many of whom never have performed onstage — have been coached by Writ Large curator Alya Howe.

"It takes courage to speak in public, imagine how much courage it takes to stand up and speak in your non-native tongue," Howe said in a program announcement. "It has been a privilege to work with all these storytellers and to journey with them to be there for opening night."

The speakers include well-known community members including La Tricolor radio station founder Samuel Bernal as well as adult English language learners from English in Action.

"Every day we hear amazing stories of overcoming adversity and finding community in a new country," English in Action executive director Lara Beaulieu said. "This event was conceived as a way to share these important stories with the community at large, and to highlight the diversity and contributions of immigrants in our valley."

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at http://www.tacaw.org.