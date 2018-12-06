‘The Jealous Curator’ opens group show at Skye Gallery in Aspen

The contemporary art world can be maddening. Though the doors of galleries and museums are open to all of us, it can still seem a hermetic and intimidating scene. Often it seems like unless you have post-graduate degree training to understand it, or you have enough money that insiders will pretend you understand it, then it's not for you.

But Danielle Krysa explodes all of that. The artist and curator, known as "The Jealous Curator," runs a blog and hosts the phenomenal podcast "Art For Your Ear," which ignores the façade around the art world and showcases artists in an accessible and exciting (but never dumbed-down) forum. She has harnessed creative jealousy into an inspired artistic and curatorial practice.

Krysa has taken over Aspen's Skye Gallery with "Big Picture, Baby," a group show featuring five female artists — herself included — who have all recently been guests on her podcast: Meghan Hildebrand, Ashley Longshore, Daisy Patton and Janna Watson. The exhibition opened over Thanksgiving weekend and runs through the New Year. Krysa is coming to town with all four of her fellow artists for what promises to be a can't-miss reception and talk in the gallery Dec. 13.

Her irreverent approach to the podcast might best be exemplified in her recent episode with Longshore, a New Orleans-based artist whose career has recently entered the stratosphere with fine-art paintings and a pop-feminist Instagram feed and a splashy partnership with Bergdorf Goodman (the New York Times recently called Longshore "fashion's latest art darling").

Krysa introduces Longshore aptly as a "creative tornado" and adds "she is an art-trepreneur running her very own insanely successful 'fem-pire'" before launching into a hilarious and inspiring conversation (it includes Longshore cursing joyously and tracing the etymology of the F-word and other unprintables). But it also homes in on key trends and new ideas for the art world, like Longshore's subscription-based platform and her mission to empower artists through entrepreneurship.

"Creativity spills everywhere," Longshore says. "I beg of artists to please see themselves as not just an artist but also an entrepreneur — someone creating something tangible."

The Skye Gallery is showing off bold works from these five artists. Longshore's work here includes large-scale paintings that play with some audacious phrases, including "I do not cook/ I do not clean/ I do not fly commercial" over a flowery background. Hildebrand contributes dreamscapes that mix mountain-like features with fantastical bits including glitter-laden Pac-Man ghosts. Patton, who last year did a residency at Anderson Ranch, has put together massive paintings that ornament archival family photos with floral imagery and rubbed-out faces. Watson, meanwhile, fills abstract canvases with a distinct visual language mixing oil and a seemingly still-wet gouache.

Art insiders and outsiders alike shouldn't miss this show and these artists' conversation this month. It's an attention-grabbing show that solidifies the young Skye Gallery's place as an indispensible part of the Aspen art scene.

