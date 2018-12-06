‘The Guilty’ and Hal Ashby films among December titles in Library Cinema series
December 6, 2018
Jon Busch will be enshrined in the Aspen Hall of Fame at a ceremony next month, but in December you can see the local legend and film presenter hosting and working the projector during his film series at the Pitkin County Library.
The series continues this weekend with the new Danish thriller "The Guilty," which is Denmark's best Foreign Film submission for the Academy Awards. It will play Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with an additional Sunday matinee at 4 p.m.
Next weekend, the Library Cinema Series hosts a two-night presentation of "Hal," an intimate new documentary about the filmmaker Hal Ashby, on Dec. 15 and 16. The month's offerings will close the following weekend with two of Ashby's most acclaimed films from the 1970s: "The Last Detail" starring Jack Nicholson and Randy Quaid, on Saturday, Dec. 22; and "Being There," the iconic satire starring Peter Sellers in an Oscar-winning turn, on Sunday, Dec. 23.
Admission is $10 and includes popcorn. More info at pitcolib.org.
