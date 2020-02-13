The Family Stone, Cory Henry, Kermit Ruffins to headline Jazz Aspen June Experience

Galactic performing at a Jazz Aspen festival in 2005. The band is among the headliners of the 2020 Jazz Aspen June Experience.

Aspen TImes file

DAILY JAS JUNE EXPERIENCE SCHEDULE THURSDAY, JUNE 25 Tuba Skinny, Aspen Art Museum FRIDAY, JUNE 26 The Family Stone, Belly Up Dee Dee Bridgewater, St. Regis (also performing Saturday) Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Aspen Art Museum Anat Cohen Brazilian Jazz Quartet, The Little Nell Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Victoria’s (also performing Sat.) Badi Assad, Skye Gallery (also performing Saturday) SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Belly Up Take 6, St. Regis Monty Alexander Harlem-Kingston Express, Aspen Art Museum Ulysses Owens Gen Y, The Little Nell (also performing Sunday) Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward, Victoria’s (also performing Sunday) SUNDAY, JUNE 28 Galactic, Belly Up David Sanborn, St. Regis Paa Kow, Aspen Art Museum Monty Alexander Trio, The Little Nell Juanito Pascual, Skye Gallery jazzaspensnowmass.org

Jazz Aspen Snowmass has released the full lineup of artists and daily schedules for its June Experience, running June 25 to 28 in seven Aspen venues.

The four-day festival will open the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary summer season.

The Family Stone, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Paa Kow and Juanito Pascual will join the previously announced lineup of artists, including Galactic, multiple Grammy-winning vocalists Take 6 and Dee Dee Bridgewater, and saxophonist David Sanborn.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, including two original founding members of Sly & the Family Stone, The Family Stone will perform the bands funk classics.

Two-time Grammy winning vocalist and Hammond B-3 organ wizard Cory Henry and his band the Funk Apostles return to Aspen with their blend of blues, soul, R&B, Afrobeat, gospel and jazz.

Trumpeter/vocalist Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers will bring the sounds of New Orleans to town, while Paa Kow blends rhythm and artistry from his home of Ghana with jazz and African roots, creating his own Afro-Fusion sound.

Virtuoso flamenco guitarist Juanito Pascual rounds out this exciting mix of music from newly announced artists.

The June Experience moved to its downtown multi-venue format in 2019, following a yearslong run at the Benedict Music Tent. The 2020 venues include the Aspen Art Museum, Belly Up Aspen, St. Regis Resort, the Little Nell, Victoria’s and Skye Gallery.

On Saturday, June 27, JAS will present a Listen Up! Interview and Lunch in the Durant Street tent. Tickets are $55 and include in-depth discussions with artists on the intertwined evolution of the diverse genres of music they present, as well as their individual backgrounds and influences. Participants include Dee Dee Bridgewater, Take 6, Monty Alexander, Charlie Hunter, Lucy Woodward and Badi Assad.

The following day, June 28, JAS will present a New Orleans Jazz Brunch at the Durant Street Tent including full brunch, bloody mary and mimosa bar, and a performance from seven-piece joyful jazz group Sammy Miller and the Congregation. Brunch tickets are $65/per person.

The full schedule, including artist set times, is online at jazzaspen​snowmass.org, where three-day passes and single-day tickets also are on sale now. Weekend and single-day VIP passes also are available on the website or by calling 970-920-4996. VIP passes include three nights of dinners at the Durant Street VIP Tent (June 25 to 27), and new this year, two private VIP “Lagniappe” concerts that will take place in the tent. Additionally, VIP purchasers will have the option of reserving a seat at one show of their choice nightly.