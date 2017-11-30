The Bird’s Nest art gallery is returning to Aspen for the winter
November 30, 2017
IF YOU GO…
What: ‘Dreamscapes’ exhibition and Bird’s Nest grand opening
Where: The Bird’s Nest, 409 S. Hunter St.
When: Friday, Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m.
When Skye Weinglass opened her Bird's Nest pop-up art gallery last winter in the building formerly occupied by her father's Boogie's Diner, a lively scene quickly grew around it.
Lines of young locals snaked down Cooper Avenue for art openings, packed houses rolled in for line-drawing classes and parties. The gallery, and the BLK MKT boutique it shared the space with, became a hub for a youthful and creatively inclined segment of Aspen.
And then it was gone.
But this winter Weinglass is reviving the Bird's Nest for a second pop-up season, taking over a gallery and courtyard space a half-block down Hunter Street from Boogie's.
"I care about this community and there is so little community flavor left around artistic culture," the Aspen native said Wednesday in the gallery. "And I have so many talented friends here that just need a space."
The gallery's grand opening, with a group show titled "Dreamscapes" on its walls, is tonight. It will be open daily, probably from 10 a.m to 7 p.m., through April.
Weinglass is planning to open new shows on the first Friday of every month, showcasing emerging and established artists from Aspen and beyond. Planned exhibitions include a sculpture and printmaking exhibition titled "Creature" in January, a group photography show in February and a solo show by local sculptor Ajax Axe in March. Along with the monthly shows, the gallery will host art classes and metalsmithing workshops, yoga, meditation and dance classes, live music, psychic readings and après-ski happenings.
"I've barely reached out to people," she said of the diverse offerings she's programmed so far. "Everybody is reaching out to me and excited to have a place. It means a lot to me to provide a space for this in Aspen."
With a fire pit in its courtyard, the space, Weinglass hopes, will become a "communal hang out" much like the gallery's first incarnation did last winter.
The "Dreamscapes" show features paintings by four Western artists — Claire Ray, Ryan B. Curtis, Javiera Estrada and Miles Toland — themed around nature and transcendence. Prices range from $50 for unframed prints to $9,000 for a large-scale abstracted painting of a buffalo by Curtis. The gallery also is selling jewelry, essential oils and locally made crafts.
"Growing up I was inspired by my dad and how he provided a space for the community to hang out," Weinglass wrote in an email. "I want to do the same. But being an artist myself, I want to incorporate inspiring art, creativity and self-expression in all forms."
