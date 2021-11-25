The ATW Agenda: Nov. 25 to Dec. 2

Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Thanksgiving weekend and Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, 2021.

SKIING

(Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Game. On. Early season conditions? Yes. Limited terrain? Sure. But this is a ski town and we are skiing again on Thanksgiving Day. So embrace the stoke, strap on your planks and get out there.

Snowmass Ski Area and Aspen Mountain are opening on Nov. 25 for pre-turkey turns.

Along with the usual good opening weekend vibes, Snowmass is hosting” Throwdown in the Low Down,” a freestyle comp and rail jam, on Frday from 2-3 p.m. Open to skiers and boarders. More at aspensnowmass.com .

POP MUSIC

(Kyler Sciarrone)



The don’t miss party of Thanksgiving weekend will be at Belly Up Aspen, where Aspen’s own DJ Lo_G is headlining on Saturday night. The house DJ – a go-to local opener for global EDM stars like the Chainsmokers and Dillon Francis – will soundtrack the night as the college kids come home for the weekend and the seasonal employees and the 2021-22 class of ski bums arrive and everybody converges on the dancefloor. Tickets are $10. bellyupaspen.com

VISUAL ART

(Powers Art Center)



It’s the beginning of the winter of Warhol.





Carbondale’s Powers Art Center will open “Warhol in Colorado” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, showcasing the iconic Andy Warhol works from John and Kimiko Powers’ collections. The couple started collecting and championing Warhol early in his Pop Art period in the mid-1960s and remained close with him through his death in 1987. They are also the reason he visited Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley often in the early 1980s, cementing his relationship with the town that will now be celebrating Warhol all winter. powersartcenter.org

The best bet is to go see the Powers show this week (the museum is only open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) as a warm-up before the December opening of the Aspen Art Museum’s “Andy Warhol: Lifetime.”

FILM

(Netflix)



If you missed Aspen Film’s sneak preview screening of Jane Campion’s masterly and moving Montana-set western psychodrama “The Power of the Dog,” check it out on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Among the best-reviewed films of the year, people are going to be talking about this gorgeous and disturbing movie and the performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee until Oscar night and beyond.