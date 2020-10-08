Teresa Booth Brown’s “Chromophore” opens at Skye Gallery in Aspen
Skye Gallery will unveil a new body of work by Aspen-based artist and educator Teresa Booth Brown on Friday evening.
Titled “Chromophore,” this new collection of oil paintings, collage and prints explores how color relationships, abstract imagery, and architectural geometry create distinct experiential moments in the viewer.
A chromophore is the part of a molecule responsible for color. Hues seen by our eyes are wavelengths of visible light, which are not absorbed, but which instead are reflected by the physical properties of the thing at which we are looking.
The exhibition comes on the heels of recent shows by Booth Brown at the Red Brick Center in Aspen and at Michael Warren Contemporary in Denver.
Her work uses collage in oil painting, mixed-media drawings and printmaking with collage materials from sources including fashion magazines, discarded teaching materials and obsolete textbooks. They include strong color, abstracted imagery and architectural geometry.
The exhibition will open Friday with a reception running from 6 to 9 p.m. More info at skyegalleryaspen.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
New documentary on Hunter S. Thompson’s 1970 ‘Freak Power’ sheriff campaign coming this month
A team of Aspen area filmmakers has mined previously unseen footage to make a new documentary about Hunter S. Thompson’s historic 1970 campaign to become sheriff of Pitkin County. Co-directed by Ajax Phillips and D.J. Watkins, “Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb” will be released to video-on-demand services beginning on Oct. 23.