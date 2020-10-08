Teresa Booth Brown’s “Chromophore” opens at Skye Gallery in Aspen

Aspen artist Teresa Booth Brown will open a new exhibition of her work at the Skye Gallery on Friday.

Courtesy photo

Skye Gallery will unveil a new body of work by Aspen-based artist and educator Teresa Booth Brown on Friday evening.

Titled “Chromophore,” this new collection of oil paintings, collage and prints explores how color relationships, abstract imagery, and architectural geometry create distinct experiential moments in the viewer.

A chromophore is the part of a molecule responsible for color. Hues seen by our eyes are wavelengths of visible light, which are not absorbed, but which instead are reflected by the physical properties of the thing at which we are looking.

The exhibition comes on the heels of recent shows by Booth Brown at the Red Brick Center in Aspen and at Michael Warren Contemporary in Denver.

Her work uses collage in oil painting, mixed-media drawings and printmaking with collage materials from sources including fashion magazines, discarded teaching materials and obsolete textbooks. They include strong color, abstracted imagery and architectural geometry.

The exhibition will open Friday with a reception running from 6 to 9 p.m. More info at skyegalleryaspen.com.