Take Ten Festival announces Aspen auditions
November 16, 2017
Theatre Masters will hold auditions in Aspen on Dec. 16 for the 2018 Take Ten Festival.
The annual short-play festival and National MFA Playwriting competition presents the 10-minute works by students at the top graduate playwriting programs, performed by local actors. It is scheduled to run Feb. 4 to 13 in Aspen.
The festival also offers professional guidance from distinguished theater talent — this year's guest will be Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn. Past guest adjudicators have included John Lithgow, Kathleen Chalfant and Abe Koogler.
Take Ten also is the culmination of Theater Masters' Aspiring Playwrights Competition, which presents the plays of two Roaring Fork Valley high school students from the nonprofit's in-school playwriting classes.
Learn more and sign up to audition at http://www.theatermasters.org.
