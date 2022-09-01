Summertime in the Roaring Fork Valley, and the Living Is Easy

Pixie and the Party Grass Boys

Courtesy Aspen Snowmass

There’s a lot of live outdoor music in the Roaring Fork Valley still to be had through September. Music on the Mall continues in Snowmass Village on the Tower Stage at the Village Mall. The following acts take the stage, so to speak, on consecutive Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.:

Sept. 1 – Jill Cohn

Sept. 9 – Dead Horse Flats

Sept. 16 – Spore Favore

Sept. 23 – Pam & Dan

Sept. 30 – Highway 82

“Music on the Mall is a great way to enhance the experience of guests and locals alike,” said tourism director Rose Abello about the musical magic left on the late summer schedule. “We have also gotten great feedback from retailers and restaurants that Music on the Mall adds to enhance the overall start-to -the-weekend weekend experience.”

The other fun element with the Snowmass series is that all of the acts are local bands. And, when Snowmass Tourism says “local,” they mean it. One fan favorite, Spore Favore, even features bandmember and town of Snowmass Village transit foreman John Carlin.

“We love supporting local musicians. Music on the Mall is a great way for us to support all of these amazing, local artists,” said Julie Hardman, live-music lover and events manager for Snowmass Tourism. “Music on the Mall is an excellent way to add vitality to the village and to keep our weekly music tradition going all season long. The September lineup is awesome. All of these bands have played for us before, and we love having them back time and time again.”

The Music on the Mall series will also return this winter, next to the perpetually popular s’mores carts — for those who haven’t gotten their fix of sugar or song.





A few miles east, atop Aspen Mountain, things are staying aural on Ajax, as well. The Sundeck will continue to boast bluegrass jams from noon to 3 p.m. each Sunday with its special summer series through late September.

The following bands are on the bill:

Sept. 4 – Stray Grass

Sept. 11 – Red Mountain Boys

Sept. 18 – The Queen Bees

Sept. 25 – Rapid Grass

And, with the cooler temperatures on the way, you can stake your spot at a table and enjoy food and drinks for purchase while you take in the photo-worthy views.

“We always look forward to the last day of the week since the energy is infectious with guests of all ages gathered on the patio in our Adirondack chairs, couches and picnic tables,” said Darien Vickery, general manager of the Sundeck.

Daragh Kneeshaw, manager of events and partnerships for Aspen Snowmass, books the bands at the Sundeck and said, “Live music has always been a key ingredient to what makes Aspen an incredible place to visit, no matter the season. The Bluegrass Sundays series atop Aspen Mountain is one example of that notion that continues to hold true to our community’s deep roots in the music world.”

Kneeshaw said that the series gives local, as well as regional bluegrass acts, an opportunity to play on a unique stage and is really an extension of the winter season Bud Light Hifi concert series, which will be here before you know it. Kneeshaw promises “a stacked Bud Light Hifi lineup.”

So, if you’re not quite ready to give up on summer, enjoy the music while it lasts and get ready for more musical fun on the way, as winter will be here before we know it.

Hanging out at a recent Bluegrass Sunday.

Courtesy Aspen Snowmass