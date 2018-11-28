‘Small Wonders’ returns to Aspen Chapel Gallery

The Aspen Chapel Gallery's annual "Small Wonders" exhibition opens this evening.

Now in its 13th year, "Small Wonders" has dependably been the community art gallery's most popular show, offering affordable artwork for purchase at the outset of the holiday season. It hosts small works — none bigger than 12 inches-by-12 inches — from 30-plus selected local artists. Each artist makes at least eight works for the show and most sell out.

An opening reception will run from 5 to 7 p.m. today. The show runs through Jan. 6.

The success of "Small Wonders," gallery co-director Tom Ward said last year, is in the high quality of the artwork and affordability of the pieces on sale, the small scale of the work and its scheduling during the height of holiday shopping season.

This year's participating artists include Julie Adriansen, Mary Ballou, Amy Beidleman, Neal Beidleman, Michael Bonds, DeDe Brinkman, Cornelia Carpenter, Curt Carpenter, Brian Colley, Lorraine Davis, Staci Dickerson, Lori Dresner, Marcia Fusareo, Doug Graybeal, Laura Grinstead, Liz Heller, Kathy Honea, Suzanne Jackson, Sandy Johnson, Diane Light, Carol Loewenstern, Sam Louras, Stephanie McConaughy, Tim McEnerney, Gordon Nelson, Judy Nordhagen, David Notor, Leah Potts, Kat Rich, Jill Sabella, Sue Tatem, Ann Vores and David Warner.

Ada Christensen curated the show.

"Please come and be amazed by the variety of terrific art," Christensen said in an announcement. "Enjoy the opening and take home some art."