Skye Gallery hosts solo show by artist Andrew Jensdotter

Andrew Jensdotter

Courtesy photo

Skye Gallery Aspen will host its first solo exhibition of new works by Andrew Jensdotter, opening Friday.

Featuring paintings, drawings, sculpture and video, “Ecco Hominem” will remain on view through March 9. An opening reception will be held Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. An artist talk will be held on March 6 at 6 to 7 p.m.

Jensdotter first gained notoriety with his large-scale “carved paintings” made through a refined and laborious process of layering painted images of a single subject sourced from Google search.

In the new exhibition, Jensdotter presents a new body of work that signals a shift in his artistic approach. Splaying open the aesthetic experience, Jensdotter invites the viewers into myriad materials, gestures and color intended to initiate a dialogue with the viewer.

In addition to a new series of carved paintings the multimedia exhibition brings his artistic practice to further dimensions. These latest works continue Jensdotter’s exploration of contemporary American culture, particularly his reckoning with the distillate tensions in a post-industrial consumer landscape.

Carrying on the lineage of artists such as Jasper Johns, Jensdotter engages a vernacular of everyday life. Mass-produced goods and objects of muted familiarity — silk flowers, brooms, duct tape — are assembled into intricate compositions.