Singer-songwriter Matt Beilis to perform virtual Wheeler Opera House concert

Matt Beilis

Courtesy photo

The Wheeler Opera House will host this week its first virtual event since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut the theater five months ago.

The city-operated theater will produce a live performance by singer-songwriter Matt Beilis on Thursday, Aug. 13, on the Wheeler’s Facebook page. Beilis, a YouTuber and pop singer whose recent singles include “Dial-Tone” and “Perfect for Me,” will perform from his home studio in New York.

The free event begins at 7:30 p.m. It follows a free songwriting workshop on Wednesday evening with Beilis, hosted by the Wheeler on Google Meet. Registration for the workshop is full, but interested songwriters can email valery@soloshowcreative.com to be added to the waitlist.

The Wheeler has canceled everything in its in-person lineup since mid-March, beginning with the tail end of its winter events through its late summer staple Aspen Mountain Film Festival.