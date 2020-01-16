Singer-songwriter Ellen Stapenhorst to stage Aspen Chapel concert

Longtime Aspenite and international singer-songwriter Ellen Stapenhorst will perform an afternoon of music and stories at the Aspen Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Tittled “A 2020 Vision: Peace, Hope Music!” the production is based on what Stapenhorst calls her “reality-based optimism,” aiming to unite people.

A Southern California native, Staplehorst cut her teeth as a songwriter in the Los Angeles coffee house scene in the 1960s, playing alongside the likes of Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey. She moved to Aspen in 1971 and hopped between bands and solo gigs during the heyday of local music, and has been a stalwart of Colorado music ever since.

On the airwaves, Ellen’s “Traveler” rode LA Acoustic Radio’s most requested list for two years, and “Grand Junction” was featured on NPR’s “Car Talk.” Stapenhorst’s fifth album, “Gravity & Light,” was released in 2016, and continues her stated mission of “personal, spiritual tales with a social conscience and a little satire for good measure.”

Admission is by donation, suggested $20.

More information at ellenstapenhorst.net.