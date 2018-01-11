Sam Bush to play Wheeler Opera House in March

Bluegrass icon and mandolin player Sam Bush will headline the Wheeler Opera House on March 18, the venue announced this week.

Co-presented by Belly Up Aspen, the show is just one of two Bush — the "King of Telluride" — will be playing in Colorado this year.

"I feel fortunate that when it's time to play, no matter how I feel physically or mentally, once the downbeat starts, my mind goes to a place that's all music," Bush said in the concert announcement. "The joy of the music comes to me and overtakes me sometimes — I just become part of the music."

The father of Newgrass has established himself as roots royalty, revered for both his solo and sideman work, which includes time with Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett and Bela Fleck. But instead of kicking back and soaking up honors such as an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award and suite of Grammys and International Bluegrass Music Association trophies, Bush still strives relentlessly to create something new.

Tickets go on sale to the public today at 9 a.m. online and noon at the Wheeler box office. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $60 reserved seats, available at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com.