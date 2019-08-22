Registration opens for Aspen Music Fest after-school music programs

Registration opens Thursday for the ASpen Music Festival and School's after-school programs, including Beginning Strings, pictured here, for grades 2-5.

Courtesy photo

Registration for AfterWorks, the Aspen Music Festival and School’s after-school music programs, opens Thursday.

The program offers after-school instruction in violin, viola, cello, classical guitar and choral music in collaboration with local schools from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. The programs are designed to complement the quality music instruction students receive from schools and private instructors. AfterWorks offers three main programs: Beginning Strings, Lead Guitar and the recently expanded Maroon Bel Canto Choirs.

Classes begin the week of Oct. 7. A limited number of tuition and instrument scholarships are available to students who demonstrate financial need.

Beginning Strings offers instruction in violin, viola, or cello to students in grades two to five. Students receive group classes, ensemble playing experience and private lessons, along with end-of-semester performance opportunities. Participating schools are Aspen Elementary School, Aspen Community School, Basalt Elementary School, Crystal River Elementary School, Glenwood Springs Elementary School, Riverview School and Sopris Elementary School.

The Beginning Strings program costs $275 and includes 20-plus weeks of after-school classes (with snacks), a series of private lessons for each student and at least two concerts. Students are responsible for renting or buying their instruments; however, the AMFS offers some scholarship instruments, as well as discounted rental and purchase opportunities.

Lead Guitar is open to students in grades four and up. The twice-weekly after-school program gives students instruction in classical guitar technique, music reading, music theory, performance skills and ensemble playing.

The Lead Guitar program costs $225 and includes two 45-minute classes per week for 20 weeks, two concerts (with dinner at the final concert) and all music. Participating schools include Aspen Middle School, Basalt Middle School, Carbondale Community School, Carbondale Middle School and Two Rivers Community School. Students are responsible for securing a classical, nylon-string guitar; some scholarship guitars are available, as well as discounted rental and purchase opportunities.

The Maroon Bel Canto Choir program features two choirs: Maroon Bel Canto Children’s Chorus and Maroon Bel Canto Singers, both offered in schools from Aspen to Glenwood.

A traditional children’s choir, it is open to grades three to five. Students rehearse weekly after school and in two valley-wide rehearsals before performing a final concert in the spring. Ensembles rehearse weekly at Aspen Community School, Basalt Elementary/Middle Schools, Sopris Elementary School and Glenwood Springs Elementary School.

The Maroon Bel Canto Singers is a small ensemble for students in grades six to eight. Students rehearse weekly after school, participate in valley-wide workshops, and perform in the winter and spring, ending the program before spring break. MBCS students prepare challenging and fun repertoire, develop sight-reading skills and learn advanced choral techniques. Ensembles rehearse weekly at Aspen Middle School, Basalt Middle School, Riverview School, Glenwood Springs Middle School and Two Rivers Community School.

The cost for either MBCCC or MBCS is $195. All Roaring Fork Valley students (regardless of what school they attend during the school year) are welcome.

For more information or to register, visit aspenmusicfestival.com/after​works or contact Katie Hone Wiltgen, director of education and community programming, at 970-205-5055 or khonewiltgen@aspenmusic.org.