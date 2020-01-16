Red Brick Center for the Arts hosts ‘Colorado Juried’ exhibition

The Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |

The Red Brick Center for the Arts opened its “Colorado Juried” exhibition on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The show, which runs through Feb. 27, presents artworks from across the state that inform about relevant topics, techniques and experimentations that artists are currently addressing.

The selection of works was juried by prominent Aspen gallerists, Sam Harvey of Harvey Preston Gallery, and Skye Weinglass of Skye Gallery Aspen. The jurors looked for inventiveness, a high level of skill, and thoughtful use of the medium with a focus on individual expression. The exhibition creates a platform for the exchange of ideas and dialogues through the artworks, and ultimately between the artists themselves from across the state.

The artists featured in the exhibition are: Suzanne Bates, Amy Beidleman, Deanna Brinkman, James Bohling, Ben Bookout, Suzanne Clarke, Brian Colley, Alissa Davies, Annie Decamp, Katherine Dessert, Jennifer Ghormley, Doug Graybeal, Molly Haberman, Shelley Hull, Julie Jablonski, Anders Johnson, Addie Kae, Sarah Kuhn, Linda Lowry, Shelly Marolt, Kat Moser, Jocelyn Murray, Ali O’Neal, Stephanie Nixon, Brenda Peters, Missy Prudden, Ami Purser, Zakriya Rabani, Robert Robinsky, Mark Risius, Jill Sabella, Jeffrey Stevens, Patrice Sullivan, Ouida Touchón, Ann Vores, Susan Wasinger, Greg Watts, William Weidman and Lara Whitley.