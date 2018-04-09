Pitkin County Library to host viewing party for Aspen Words Literary Prize ceremony

The Pitkin County Library will host a viewing party for the first annual Aspen Words Literary Prize award ceremony Tuesday.

The party, live-streaming the ceremony from New York, will include snacks, literary trivia and prizes. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Aspen Words Literary Prize is a $35,000 annual award for an influential work of fiction that illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture. Open to authors of any nationality, the inaugural award will be conferred for a book published in English in the U.S. in 2017.

The nominees are "What It Means When A Man Falls From the Sky" by Lesley Nneka Arimah; "What We Lose" by Zinzi Clemmons; "Exit West" by Mohsin Hamid; "Mad Country" by Samrat Upadhyay; and "Sing, Unburied, Sing" by Jesmyn Ward.

The winner will be announced in a ceremony at the Morgan Library in New York City emceed by Linda Holmes, host of NPR's "Pop Culture Happy Hour." The announcement of the winner will follow a conversation with the finalists about the their books with Michael Martin, weekend host of NPR's "All Things Considered."